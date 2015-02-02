An epic lip sync battle between Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart, and Will Ferrell might have been the perfect way to end your Super Bowl evening. The comedians took the stage on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to see which 0ne had the best skills to lip sync.

Each sang two songs apiece. Fallon sang Kelly Clarkson’s “Since You’ve Been Gone” and “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” from Dirty Dancing. Ferrell chose Frozen‘s “Let It Go” and Beyonce‘s “Drunk in Love” while Hart crooned John Legend’s “All of Me” and Katy Perry’s “Roar.” Check it out below.

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Video Proof That Marshawn Lynch Didn’t Always Ignore The Media

D’Angelo Honors Trayvon Martin & #BlackLivesMatter Movement On ‘SNL’

‘SNL’ Breakout Star Leslie Jones Lands Major Role In All-Female ‘Ghostbusters’ Remake

Will Ferrell Battled Kevin Hart And It Wasn’t Even Close was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: