CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Will Ferrell Battled Kevin Hart And It Wasn’t Even Close

jimmy fallon lip sync battle

An epic lip sync battle between Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart, and Will Ferrell might have been the perfect way to end your Super Bowl evening. The comedians took the stage on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to see which 0ne had the best skills to lip sync.

Each sang two songs apiece. Fallon sang Kelly Clarkson’s “Since You’ve Been Gone” and “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” from Dirty Dancing. Ferrell chose Frozen‘s “Let It Go” and Beyonce‘s “Drunk in Love” while Hart crooned John Legend’s “All of Me” and Katy Perry’s “Roar.” Check it out below.

 

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Video Proof That Marshawn Lynch Didn’t Always Ignore The Media

D’Angelo Honors Trayvon Martin & #BlackLivesMatter Movement On ‘SNL’

‘SNL’ Breakout Star Leslie Jones Lands Major Role In All-Female ‘Ghostbusters’ Remake

Will Ferrell Battled Kevin Hart And It Wasn’t Even Close was originally published on theurbandaily.com

jimmy fallon , Kevin Hart , lip-sync , Tonight Show , Will Ferrell

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Pregnant Atlanta Woman Tries To Stop Her Own…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Couple Opens Country’s First Black-Owned Cancer Center
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close