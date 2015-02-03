CLOSE
Former ‘Moesha’ Co-Star Marcus T. Paulk Arrested for DUI and Drug Possession

Marcus T. Paulk, best known for his role as Myles to Brandy’s Moesha on the hit show of the same name, was arrested in Scottsdale, AZ on Superbowl Sunday for DUI and drug possession.   Paulk was pulled over after Maricopa County Sherriff’s deputies spotted him driving too closely to emergency vehicles, and then failed a field sobriety test.

Sunday’s incident follows a domestic violence arrest for 28 year old actor, who was jailed and charged with domestic assault after getting into a fight with his girlfriend, Andi Roxx, in 2013.

Paulk was released shortly after his arrest in Scottsdale on Sunday.

Former ‘Moesha’ Co-Star Marcus T. Paulk Arrested for DUI and Drug Possession was originally published on theurbandaily.com

