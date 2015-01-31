Winning: Serena Williams Wins 19th Grand Slam Title At Australian Open

Serena Williams was on top of her game as she won her sixth Australian Open while battling a nasty illness.

The world champion tennis player proved unbeatable as she played Maria Sharipova in Melbourne today. According to the Associated Press, this makes her 19th grand slam title! “I’m so honored to be here and to hold this 19th trophy,” Serena said. “I didn’t think it would happen this fast, to be honest, but it feels really good.”

It was a hard-won victory for Serena, who was coughing all over the court because she was sick during the match. Serena even admitted that she wound up puking after the tough game. She beat Maria 6-3, 7-6 (5), but she celebrated her win on the court a bit too early as her win hadn’t been made official. She believed she had already won at that time, but a call from the referee could have changed the outcome for her.

“I thought, ‘Wow this is it, I did it, only to hear let. I was like, ‘OK Serena!’” she told reporters after the match. “I was very disappointed, because Maria was playing so well. I thought she’s going to try to hit a winner now. She’s goes for broke on match point.”

Serena rallied back to fire off an ace shot, which sealed up the title for her. Although 19 Grand Slam titles are nothing to sneeze at, Serena’s new goal is to get 22 like Stefi Graf!

“I would love to get to 22. I mean, 19 was very difficult to get to,” she said. “But I have to get to 20 first, and then I have to get to 21. It will be a very big task.”

We know she’s definitely up to the challenge!

