Rev Run And Tyrese Want To Give You Relationship Advice You Didn’t Ask For In Talk Show

Are Rev Run and Tyrese about to land their own talk show? Rumors are circulating that the reverend and singer/actor will be teaming up to star in a program. According to The Jasmine Brand, Rev dropped hints on the possible project on Instagram saying:

Ok so here’s the scoop .. Theres A new talk show coming! .. But not your average … It’s 1 single man and 1 dedicated married man .. 2 different perspectives … This is going to be very very very very interesting to say the least ..2 perspectives.. –> One single man .. One dedicated married man. One talk show … Should be VERY interesting …

This wouldn’t be the first time the two would join forces. In 2013, Rev and Tyrese co-wrote the New York Times bestseller, Manology: Secrets of Your Man’s Mind Revealed. The pair claimed the book gave women an unfiltered look inside the minds of men, and how they can get a strong and healthy relationship by detecting the right man instead of the “cheaters, manipulators and pimps.”

So far, both Rev and Tyrese are keeping quiet on the project and which network is interested in the talk show. Currently, Rev and his wife Justin Simmons can both be seen on DIY’s Rev Run’s Renovation Saturdays on HGTV.

