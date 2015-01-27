[Trailer] Michael B. Jordan Stars In The New Fantastic Four Movie

Actor Michael B. Jordan gets ready to fly as Johnny “The Human Torch” Storm in the Fantastic Four reboot due out this summer. When word got out that the Fruitvale Station star was picked to play the superhero Storm, a lot of people were upset. Mainly due to the fact that the Marvel superhero is white and of course Jordan is African-American. Johnny Storm along with the rest of the Fantastic Four travel to alternative universe and do to a accident , have their bodies changed in shocking ways.

After looking at the trailer this reboot of the comic classic looks like it will be a box office winner.

