Kid Cudi Shares How Much He Enjoyed Kissing A Guy In New Film

"Two Night Stand" - Los Angeles Premiere

Kid Cudi‘s newest flick, James White, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last Friday (January 23). In the film, he plays the gay best friend to a straight male. And it seems like the rapper is a little disappointed that his kissing scene was left on the cutting room floor, according to Billboard.

Cudi was eager to tackle his first role as a gay man, and was excited to try something new for the movie.”This was way different than anything else I’ve ever done,” he said. “It was dope to do that. I felt like I had a responsibility to present a different walk in life from that world.” He kissed costar, David Call, for the film, but their scene ended up getting scrapped.

“I’m mad [director Josh Mond] cut out my kissing scenes with David. We made out so many times — and it was so good! That’s my only gripe.”

Despite the cut, he is still grateful that he can let the audience know that coming out shouldn’t be a big deal. “When he comes out of the closet it’s not really a thing,” he said. “I think that’s something the world needs to see. ‘Cause it’s not a thing. We’re all equal.”

