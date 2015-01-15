CLOSE
Lil Jon Reviewing The Coachella Line-Up Is As Hilarious As You Thought It’d Be

Lil Jon took a moment to sip tea and review this year’s Coachella line-up for Funny-Or-Die and, as expected, the clip is hilarious.

“I’m thinking about going,” Jon says before running down the line-up. “Let’s see some of the bands we got.”

Jon appears to not know too many of the bands listed on the bill. “Gorgon City? That ain’t a fuckin’ band. That’s a city. I’ve been there once. It was the worst goddamn grilled cheese I ever had. And the milk was spoiled, too, and lumpy.”

He even has jokes about the acts he does know.

Raekwon and Ghostface?” he asks in the clip. “Goddamn. Why couldn’t y’all just get the whole fuckin’ Wu-Tang?”

Watch the video below and click here to see more about this year’s Coachella line-up, which is headlined by Drake.

 

Lil Jon Reviewing The Coachella Line-Up Is As Hilarious As You Thought It'd Be

