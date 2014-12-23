CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Sony Might Release ‘The Interview’ Through Online Streaming Service

0 reads
Leave a comment

We know that Sony’s digital infrastructure has been systematically ravaged by a cyberterrorist hacker cell calling themselves the Guardians of Peace, all because of the James Franco and Seth Rogen comedy, The Interview. Sony decided to not distribute the film after American theater chains backed out after terror threats.

But even following Homeland Security’s defusing the threat and President Obama addressing Sony for caving to the GoP, the company plans on releasing what is arguably the most controversial movie of 2014 through its streaming service Crackle, according to the New York Post.

    

The Interview is a satirical comedy about a celebrity journalist (Franco) and his producer (Rogen) heading into North Korea to score the interview of a lifetime with dictator Kim Jong-un, but are tasked with assassinating him by the CIA.

American art house theaters are petitioning Sony to let them show the film and a New York theater group is hosting a live reading of the script this coming weekend. So whether or not Sony decides to release “The Interview” officially, you’re sure to see it in one form or another.

Dylan “CineMasai” Green is a movie geek, hip-hop aficionado, and pita chip enthusiast. Find him on Twitter.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

MORE LINKS FROM THE URBAN DAILY

Sony Warned Not To Cast Denzel Washington Due To “Racist International Audiences”

Nas and GE To Release ‘Shake The Dust’ Documentary On Christmas Eve

Sony Might Release ‘The Interview’ Through Online Streaming Service was originally published on theurbandaily.com

James Franco , seth rogen , Sony , The Interview

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Not Cool: 10 Brands & Companies Accused Of…
 9 hours ago
02.09.19
Marsai Martin’s Production Company Inks First-Look Deal With…
 10 hours ago
02.09.19
Judge Inspires At-Risk Camden Teen To Become A…
 11 hours ago
02.09.19
#BlackExcellence: Lt. Andrea Lewis Becomes Georgia Air National…
 11 hours ago
02.09.19
Chucky’s Back! Watch The Trailer For The New…
 1 day ago
02.08.19
Don’t Be Scurred: Horror Movie Killers Ranked From…
 1 day ago
02.08.19
The Rewind: ‘Glass’ Comes With A ‘Trigger Warning’
 1 day ago
02.08.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Is Still A Suspect After…
 2 days ago
02.08.19
All The Plex: Chris Brown, Offset Really Want…
 2 days ago
02.07.19
People Share The Most Hilariously Illogical Reasons Their…
 2 days ago
02.07.19
Cardi B Just Dropped A Fire New Fairytale…
 2 days ago
02.07.19
Former First Overall Pick Markelle Fultz Has Been…
 2 days ago
02.07.19
Tiffany Haddish Tells Will Arnett He’s Not Her…
 2 days ago
02.07.19
Daelynn Settle Talks Her Incredible Weight Loss Journey,…
 2 days ago
02.07.19
SMH: Gucci Apologizes For $890 ‘Backface Sweater’
 2 days ago
02.07.19
FBI Reportedly Working Closely With The Cast And…
 2 days ago
02.07.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close