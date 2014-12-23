Sony Might Release ‘The Interview’ Through Online Streaming Service

We know that Sony’s digital infrastructure has been systematically ravaged by a cyberterrorist hacker cell calling themselves the Guardians of Peace, all because of the James Franco and Seth Rogen comedy, The Interview. Sony decided to not distribute the film after American theater chains backed out after terror threats.

But even following Homeland Security’s defusing the threat and President Obama addressing Sony for caving to the GoP, the company plans on releasing what is arguably the most controversial movie of 2014 through its streaming service Crackle, according to the New York Post.

The Interview is a satirical comedy about a celebrity journalist (Franco) and his producer (Rogen) heading into North Korea to score the interview of a lifetime with dictator Kim Jong-un, but are tasked with assassinating him by the CIA.

American art house theaters are petitioning Sony to let them show the film and a New York theater group is hosting a live reading of the script this coming weekend. So whether or not Sony decides to release “The Interview” officially, you’re sure to see it in one form or another.

