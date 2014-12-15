CLOSE
Rickey Smiley’s Hilarious Experience Meeting Santa Claus! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Rickey Smiley was recently at a Dallas Metro PCS turning up with the kids in preparation for the holidays. But things got weird when he started taking pics with Santa and the kids. Listen to the audio player to hear the hilarious story!

rickey smiley , Rickey Smiley Santa Claus , Santa Claus

