CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Swizz Beatz Working To Foster Art To NYC’s Meatpacking District

DJ Swizz Beatz has always been very interested in art, and wants to bring the art experience to the meatpacking district in NYC.

    

According to Page Six, Beatz plans to launch a SoHo House-style club for creatives across the spectrum: art, film, fashion and beyond. SoHo House was first a start up in the city, but eventually transformed into a stomping ground for the rich and famous. Beatz’s project aims to encourage impoverished youth in the area, and will be available free of charge.

Beatz stressed the importance of a space that fosters artistic creativity to Page Six:

Artists are being forced out of New York because of the cost of living, so I want to create a new community to help them.

Dylan “CineMasai” Green is a movie geek, hip-hop aficionado, and pita chip enthusiast. Find him on Twitter.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

MORE LINKS FROM THE URBAN DAILY

This A Cappella Group Sings Your Favorite Rap Songs And It’s AMAZING [VIDEO]

Obama Takes Over Colbert Report And Does An Amazing Job

Ferguson Protestors Beat Out By Ebola Fighters For TIME’s ‘Person Of The Year’

Donna Goudeau Is Not Dead, But She’s Still Locked Up 

Swizz Beatz Working To Foster Art To NYC’s Meatpacking District was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Meatpacking District , nyc , SoHo House , swizz beats

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Pregnant Atlanta Woman Tries To Stop Her Own…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Couple Opens Country’s First Black-Owned Cancer Center
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close