DJ Swizz Beatz has always been very interested in art, and wants to bring the art experience to the meatpacking district in NYC.

Follow @Rastaman0318 Follow @TheUrbanDaily

According to Page Six, Beatz plans to launch a SoHo House-style club for creatives across the spectrum: art, film, fashion and beyond. SoHo House was first a start up in the city, but eventually transformed into a stomping ground for the rich and famous. Beatz’s project aims to encourage impoverished youth in the area, and will be available free of charge.

Beatz stressed the importance of a space that fosters artistic creativity to Page Six:

Artists are being forced out of New York because of the cost of living, so I want to create a new community to help them.

Dylan “CineMasai” Green is a movie geek, hip-hop aficionado, and pita chip enthusiast. Find him on Twitter.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

MORE LINKS FROM THE URBAN DAILY

This A Cappella Group Sings Your Favorite Rap Songs And It’s AMAZING [VIDEO]

Obama Takes Over Colbert Report And Does An Amazing Job

Ferguson Protestors Beat Out By Ebola Fighters For TIME’s ‘Person Of The Year’

Donna Goudeau Is Not Dead, But She’s Still Locked Up

Swizz Beatz Working To Foster Art To NYC’s Meatpacking District was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: