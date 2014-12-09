Floyd Mayweather May Have Witnessed Murder-Suicide On FaceTime

In a very unsettling discovery, TMZ is reporting that the murder-suicide of Earl Hayes and Stephanie Moseley was witnessed by Floyd “Money” Mayweather.

Allegedly, Hayes called the champ on FaceTime claiming his wife had been unfaithful. The rapper stated that he was indeed going to kill her, prompting the boxer to plead with his friend. Unfortunately, this was one fight the champ wouldn’t win. Hayes then shot his wife, before turning the gun on himself.

Floyd’s camp hasn’t confirmed how much the champ actually saw, but did confirm the call. Moseley, a VH-1 reality star, was remembered by Chris Brown via Instagram.

Suicide is such a permanent solution to temporary problem. Rest in power.

