CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Trey Songz remakes Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas’

Trey Songz is giving fans some holiday cheer this Christmas. Trigga has just released a rendition of Mariah Carey’s classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” It’s been 20 years since the song was released and Trigga has decided to put his stamp on Mimi’s Yuletide signature hit. Look the R&B crooner to perform the song on ABC for the Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade, Dec. 25.

MUST READ: TUNE IN: Trey Songz Admits ‘I Go Through Mixed Emotions On Stage’

Meanwhile, fans who can’t get enough of the “What’s Best For You” singer can see him on Nicki Minaji’s The Pinkprint European tour in 2015. In a released statement, Minaj remarked:

It’s been way too long since I’ve seen my European Barbz! I can’t wait to get back and party with all of you with Trey Songz. We have more than a few surprises in store, and I promise this will be my biggest and best tour yet!.

Trey added:

I am thrilled to be headed to Europe with the beautiful and talented powerhouse NICKI MINAJ. The love I feel overseas is overwhelming, and I can’t wait to get the tour started to bring fans the best TRIGGA show possible.

RELATED STORIES:

Get Ready: Chris Brown & Trey Songz Tease New Duet, Double Tour On Instagram

TUNE IN: Trey Songz Reveals His Fear Of Commitment On InterludesLIVE [EXCLUSIVE]

MUSIC ROUNDUP: Trey Songz Responds To Nicki Minaj, J.Cole Drops New Video & MORE!

Trey Songz remakes Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

nicki minaj , Trey Songz

Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Pregnant Atlanta Woman Tries To Stop Her Own…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Couple Opens Country’s First Black-Owned Cancer Center
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close