Here’s something to be happy about.

Honored with the 537th star on Hollywood Boulevard, singer/songwriter and super-producer Pharrell Williams, was enshrined along the historic Walk of Fame.

You can catch Skateboard P speaking at the 33:18 mark, after some very kind words from Ellen Degeneres.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

Pharrell Honored In Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: