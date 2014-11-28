Frank Ocean Debuts Surprise Track, “Memrise”

Ever since the release of his debut album Channel Orange, Frank Ocean has been relatively quiet. Aside from dropping his former manager Christian Clancy and signing to Three Six Zero Management, the Odd Future-affiliated crooner has been under the radar. Ocean ceased his radio silence today by releasing his new song, “Memrise,” on Tumblr.
The distorted love song hints at Ocean’s music going in a more ethereal direction in the future, which is a nice sound for him. It’s anyone’s guess if this is an indication of his highly-anticipated second album or if it’s just a teaser. Only time will tell.
Ocean also released the lyrics for the song. Check them out below:
I memorized the wayward expressions
Never look down
Never let you see me down
I memorized the way no directions
Can I come over now
I’d like to stay a little while
I memorized your body exposed
I could fuck you all night long
From a memory alone
I never forget a face
Don’t go plastic on me
Nothing’s set in stone
You’re not dipped in gold
Dipped in gold
You can’t breathe if you’re dipped in gold
You are not on paper
You are not a copy
You’re so, you’re so..so thick, so thick
Dylan "CineMasai" Green
