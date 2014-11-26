CLOSE
Prince Is Fed Up With Your Hashtags & Retweets; Deletes All Social Media Accounts

 

It looks like someone’s gotten Prince upset. The rock star had a very brief and irregular stint on social media, which may have come to a sudden end. In what’s believed to have been a reaction to the Mike Brown situation in Ferguson, nothing has been confirmed.

 

The Star Tribune speculates that Prince may just be preparing a new project, and just didn’t feel the need for social media. However, the extreme nature of purple swag champ’s distaste for social media was made evident in his deletion of his material on his YouTube channel. Luckily for us, his tripped out lyric video for “FUNKNROLL” is still available for your viewing pleasure.

 

Hopefully the music legend is just upset and will make his way back to our favorite social networks. In the interim, take a look at the last time Prince dealt with a bit of conflict.  Art Official Age is available now.

 

