Watch What Happens When Elijah Blake Goes On A Blind Date With An Instagram Fan [VIDEO]

Elijah Blake is behind some of your favorite artist’s hits songs. From Usher’s “Climax” to Trey Songz’s “Jupiter Love,” the melodic scribe has made a name for himself with each stroke of his pen. And now, he’s exploring the dating world, which is why we chose him to participate in our #InstaLove contest as one of the entertainment industry’s hottest bachelors.
hooked him up with 21-year-old Jordyn Tillman, a student with a big personality and even bigger smile.
Jordyn and Elijah met up in NYC for a bite to eat and instantly hit it off as they chatted about their favorite foods (including Jordyn’s speciality dish — bacon-wrapped tilapia) and eating habits. “I love to cook, it’s the way I show people I care,” Jordyn said in the confessional.
It wasn’t long before Jordyn and Elijah said a prayer before digging into their plates and Jordyn revealed that she Googled him! (No worries, Elijah was flattered).
Find out what happened when Jordyn and Elijah explored the topic of “crazy girlfriends.”
