Watch What Happens When Elijah Blake Goes On A Blind Date With An Instagram Fan [VIDEO]

Elijah Blake is behind some of your favorite artist’s hits songs. From Usher’s “Climax” to Trey Songz’s “Jupiter Love,” the melodic scribe has made a name for himself with each stroke of his pen. And now, he’s exploring the dating world, which is why we chose him to participate in our #InstaLove contest as one of the entertainment industry’s hottest bachelors.

hooked him up with 21-year-old Jordyn Tillman, a student with a big personality and even bigger smile.

Jordyn and Elijah met up in NYC for a bite to eat and instantly hit it off as they chatted about their favorite foods (including Jordyn’s speciality dish — bacon-wrapped tilapia) and eating habits. “I love to cook, it’s the way I show people I care,” Jordyn said in the confessional.

It wasn’t long before Jordyn and Elijah said a prayer before digging into their plates and Jordyn revealed that she Googled him! (No worries, Elijah was flattered).