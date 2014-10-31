TeamBeautiful Gifts A Breast Cancer Survivor With A Custom Wig From Echelon Hair [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

For most breast cancer patients, chemotherapy is an option to help fight the terrible disease and unfortunately one of the biggest and most devastating side effects is hair loss. Chemo does its work against cancer cells but it also destroys hair cells. Within a few weeks of starting chemo, you may lose some or all of your hair. Some women don’t suffer through too much hair loss, but it still effects the texture. This is what happened with 50-year-old breast cancer survivor Troy Summers.
MUST READ: CureDiva.com: A One Stop-Shop For Battlers Of Breast Cancer To Go & Feel Beautiful [EXCLUSIVE]
She was originally diagnosed with cancer after attempting to give her sister a kidney. After finding out about her diagnosis, Troy wanted to give up. She was immediately thrust into radiation treatments and was given a list from doctors that detailed everyone and everything she needs to avoid during treatment. Troy felt like a recluse. But she didn’t stay down long. She began making jewelry from her apartment and selling it people in her community. Queen Bead Artistic Authentic Originals was created. Troy created beautiful bracelets, necklaces and more, which has been able to help her fiance her life as well as give a few of the proceeds to Casting For Recovery-– a unique program that combines breast cancer education and peer support with the therapeutic sport of fly fishing. The retreats offer opportunities for women to find inspiration, discover renewed energy for life and experience healing connections with other women and nature. The retreats are open to breast cancer survivors of all ages, in all stages of treatment and recovery and are free to participants.
Troy is obviously a giving woman, so it made perfect sense to give back to her. We selected Troy from a plethora of entries as the lucky breast cancer survivor to get her own custom wig made with Echelon Hair. #TeamBeautiful teamed up with Echelon for their #ClaimYourEchelonAtWork initiative and we convinced them to add in a gift for a breast cancer survivor for this powerful month–Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Troy’s heart-wrenching story goes beyond her diagnosis. She’s been able to be a beacon of joy, support and generosity for other survivors. Check out the amazing video above of Troy getting her custom wig and new crowning glory.
Special thanks to Charlotte Street of CharlotteStreetLivelyLiving.com for the beautiful makeup on Troy!
RELATED STORIES:
#WhyIWalk: A Few Steps For Breast Cancer Brings Us Closer To A Cure
3 Breast Cancer Organizations Every Black Woman Should Know About
Pretty Pink Purchases To Support Breast Cancer
Pretty Pink Purchases To Support Breast Cancer
1. Fight & Shop Like A Girl!1 of 43
2. Mint and Lolly No Cancer Cuff Bracelet2 of 43
3. HydroPeptide Lipgloss Set3 of 43
4. Cream Of Nature Products4 of 43
5. Lucy's Chocolate Chip Cookies5 of 43
6. Cure Diva Nail Polish6 of 43
7. TOKYObay Patiss Watch7 of 43
8. TOKYObay Lily Watch8 of 43
9. TOKYObay Bean Watch9 of 43
10. Peepers Reading Glasses10 of 43
11. Peepers11 of 43
12. Members Only Classic Bomber Jacket12 of 43
13. Uye Surana Lingerie13 of 43
14. Uye Surana Lingerie14 of 43
15. Uye Surana Lingerie15 of 43
16. shopHORNE "Littala Kastehelmi" Footed Bowl16 of 43
17. Silvano "Larose" Watch17 of 43
18. LilahV "You Are Strong" Wish Bracelet, $1818 of 43
19. Initials, Inc. Signature Mini Bag in Berry19 of 43
20. Knotted Pink Aventurine & Tassel20 of 43
21. Casana Designs Cashmere Scarves in Pink21 of 43
22. Casana Designs – Cashmere Scarves in Embrace designs22 of 43
23. Blaine Bowen Moonstone Pave Diamond & Pink Tourmaline Beaded Bracelet23 of 43
24. Artsy Modern Bonbi Forest Little Lovers Scarf in Berry24 of 43
25. Amelia Rose Design Paris Collection Earrings in Pink25 of 43
26. Alexis Russell 14kt Rose Gold Chocolate Diamond Slice Bracelet26 of 43
27. Spoonful of Comfort Breast Cancer Awareness Bundle27 of 43
28. Inni Nails28 of 43
29. JuveRest Products29 of 43
30. Julian Chang Products30 of 43
31. Palmer's Beauty Products31 of 43
32. Kings Of Cole Products32 of 43
33. Lauren Cecchi New York Products33 of 43
34. Lauren Cecchi New York Handbags34 of 43
35. Lauren Cecchi New York Handbags35 of 43
36. Lauren Cecchi New York Handbags36 of 43
37. Portovelo Products37 of 43
38. Bianca Milov Bracelet38 of 43
39. Ashlie Redmond Handbags39 of 43
40. Tacori Breast Cancer Awareness Pendant, $2,88040 of 43
41. So Excessive Rose Gold Initial Cuff, $44 each41 of 43
42. Rose Hamsa Bracelet, $7542 of 43
43. Portovelo Canvas Shoes, $4943 of 43
#TeamBeautiful Gifts A Breast Cancer Survivor With A Custom Wig From Echelon Hair [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com