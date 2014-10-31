TeamBeautiful Gifts A Breast Cancer Survivor With A Custom Wig From Echelon Hair [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

For most breast cancer patients, chemotherapy is an option to help fight the terrible disease and unfortunately one of the biggest and most devastating side effects is hair loss. Chemo does its work against cancer cells but it also destroys hair cells. Within a few weeks of starting chemo, you may lose some or all of your hair. Some women don’t suffer through too much hair loss, but it still effects the texture. This is what happened with 50-year-old breast cancer survivor Troy Summers.

She was originally diagnosed with cancer after attempting to give her sister a kidney. After finding out about her diagnosis, Troy wanted to give up. She was immediately thrust into radiation treatments and was given a list from doctors that detailed everyone and everything she needs to avoid during treatment. Troy felt like a recluse. But she didn’t stay down long. She began making jewelry from her apartment and selling it people in her community. Queen Bead Artistic Authentic Originals was created. Troy created beautiful bracelets, necklaces and more, which has been able to help her fiance her life as well as give a few of the proceeds to Casting For Recovery-– a unique program that combines breast cancer education and peer support with the therapeutic sport of fly fishing. The retreats offer opportunities for women to find inspiration, discover renewed energy for life and experience healing connections with other women and nature. The retreats are open to breast cancer survivors of all ages, in all stages of treatment and recovery and are free to participants.

Troy is obviously a giving woman, so it made perfect sense to give back to her. We selected Troy from a plethora of entries as the lucky breast cancer survivor to get her own custom wig made with Echelon Hair. #TeamBeautiful teamed up with Echelon for their #ClaimYourEchelonAtWork initiative and we convinced them to add in a gift for a breast cancer survivor for this powerful month–Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Troy’s heart-wrenching story goes beyond her diagnosis. She’s been able to be a beacon of joy, support and generosity for other survivors. Check out the amazing video above of Troy getting her custom wig and new crowning glory.

Special thanks to Charlotte Street of CharlotteStreetLivelyLiving.com for the beautiful makeup on Troy!

