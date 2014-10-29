CLOSE
Gary's Hot Tea!!!
Home

Did Future Cheat On Ciara With Tinashe? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

98 reads
Leave a comment

Future & Ciara

We all know by now Future was cheating on Ciara, but we never really knew who he was cheating with. According to Gary With Da Tea, it was new R&B singer Tinashe. Listen to Gary’s Tea to hear how their relationship started, and why they might be making it official!

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Tea Daily!
Reply Help for Help; STOP GOSSIP to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk

Get more Gary’s Tea here, and listen LIVE weekdays at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

RELATED: Did Ciara Post Sexy Photos To Get Back At Future? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Should Ciara Have Returned Her Engagement Ring To Future? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Why Ciara Might Give Future Another Chance [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Did Future Cheat On Ciara With Tinashe? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Ciara , Future , future cheating , Future cheating on Ciara , Future Ciara , Future Tinashe , Gary with Da Tea , Gary's Tea , Tinashe

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Do What I Want? Watch What Happens When…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Mahershala Ali Takes Over As Blade Plus Other…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
15 items
Marvel Fans React To Mahershala Ali Becoming Blade…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Irv Gotti Blames ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Producers For…
 3 days ago
07.20.19
Iggy Azalea Has A New Accent Plus Other…
 3 days ago
07.22.19
Netflix Reportedly Offering Eddie Murphy $70M For Standup…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
Texas Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty Of Murder, Faces…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
Swae Lee’s Boo Tried To Come For Ming…
 4 days ago
07.22.19
7 items
Ready to Rum-ble: We Dare You to Try…
 4 days ago
07.22.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 4 days ago
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 4 days ago
07.20.19
Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series Canceled…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 5 days ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 5 days ago
07.19.19
Funnest Reactions To Remy Ma’s “Old Town Road”…
 5 days ago
07.19.19
I Was Riding Around And Giving Back With…
 5 days ago
07.18.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close