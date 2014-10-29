We all know by now Future was cheating on Ciara, but we never really knew who he was cheating with. According to Gary With Da Tea, it was new R&B singer Tinashe. Listen to Gary’s Tea to hear how their relationship started, and why they might be making it official!

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Tea Daily!

Reply Help for Help; STOP GOSSIP to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk

Get more Gary’s Tea here, and listen LIVE weekdays at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

RELATED: Did Ciara Post Sexy Photos To Get Back At Future? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Should Ciara Have Returned Her Engagement Ring To Future? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Why Ciara Might Give Future Another Chance [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Did Future Cheat On Ciara With Tinashe? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com