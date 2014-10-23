The Daily Cray: This Fool Thinks Obama Wants His Girl

In the latest episode of “The Daily Cray,” we look at a case ofcrazy-ass-boyfriend syndrome in Chicago. Check what happened when one delusional dude stepped to President Obama and quickly got his ass handed to him.

The Daily Cray: This Fool Thinks Obama Wants His Girl was originally published on theurbandaily.com

