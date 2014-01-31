Apollo Nida Slams Divorce Rumors Following Recent Arrest

| 01.30.14
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Apollo Nida may be in deep legal trouble, but he says his marriage is all the way intact.

The husband of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks shut down all divorce rumors on Twitter today. After Sister 2 Sister tweeted an article about a possible separation, Apollo quickly snapped back and set the record straight.

MUST READ: Where Was Phaedra? Apollo Nida Arrested For Fraud & Identity Theft!

Screen Shot 2014-01-30 at 6.20.05 PM

Screen Shot 2014-01-30 at 6.20.11 PM

This was the first time Apollo spoke out since his arrest for fraud and identity theft charges on January 23. According to sources, the father of two posted a $25,000 bail and is due back in court on February 12. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, “Nida is required to regularly report to a probations officer, and actively seek employment.” He was also ordered to surrender his passport and abstain from all drug and alcohol use.

MUST READ: Phaedra & Apollo Share Photos Of Their New Son Dylan

If he violates the terms of his probation, the documents warns, it “may result in the immediate issuance of a warrant for your arrest … and could result in a term of imprisonment, a fine, or both.”

On a recent episode of “The Wendy Williams Show,” the talk show host said it’s time for Phaedra and her hubby to get off reality TV.

“It’s really bad, Apollo might get to jail before Juicy Joe with this one,” Williams told her audience.

“Those Bravo checks aren’t big enough to buy a new funeral home and clothes for Mr. President,” she added, suggesting that the attorney knew of Apollo’s fraudulent activities. “Somebody needed a job from some place.”

WATCH NOW: The Husbands of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Speak Out

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook!

RELATED STORIES

Apollo Nida Says Texts To Kenya Moore Were Strictly ‘Business’

RUMOR: Phaedra & Apollo Heading For Divorce

Apollo Nida Slams Divorce Rumors Following Recent Arrest was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Apollo , phaedra parks

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 13 hours ago
07.23.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 16 hours ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 16 hours ago
07.23.19
Che Mack Talks Life Outside Of Love And…
 17 hours ago
07.23.19
Idris Elba Says Lashana Lynch As 007 Is…
 17 hours ago
07.23.19
Young Dro Arrested For “Weaponizing Banana Pudding”
 19 hours ago
07.23.19
24 Year Old Pregnant Woman Shot And Killed…
 19 hours ago
07.23.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Part 1: Karlie Redd Gets A…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie Announced As Marvel’s First LGBTQ+…
 2 days ago
07.23.19
Tessa Thompson Will Be Marvel’s First LGBTQ Superhero
 2 days ago
07.23.19
Do What I Want? Watch What Happens When…
 3 days ago
07.22.19
Mahershala Ali Takes Over As Blade Plus Other…
 3 days ago
07.22.19
15 items
Marvel Fans React To Mahershala Ali Becoming Blade…
 3 days ago
07.22.19
Irv Gotti Blames ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Producers For…
 4 days ago
07.20.19
Iggy Azalea Has A New Accent Plus Other…
 4 days ago
07.22.19
Netflix Reportedly Offering Eddie Murphy $70M For Standup…
 5 days ago
07.19.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close