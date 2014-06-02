CLOSE
Colour Of The Day: Mystic Beach [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea‘s Colour of the Day is Mystic Beach! On the high end you say “Mystic Beach,” and on the low end you say “Tan.” Listen to Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE at 7:30 a.m. & 8:30 a.m. EST to hear his colours each day!

Colour Of The Day: Mystic Beach [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Colour of the Day , Gary with Da Tea , Gary's Tea , Mystic Beach , Tan , The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

