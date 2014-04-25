CLOSE
Health & Wellness
Home

Why Are Measles Outbreaks Getting Worse?

0 reads
Leave a comment

A microscopic view of Rubella. Rubella is an acute, contagious viral infection.

Despite the high level of success with vaccines designed to prevent it, measles is seeing a recurrence in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of April 18, 129 people have been diagnosed with measles in outbreaks in 13 states this year. The majority of these people were not vaccinated, the CDC says.

Although these outbreaks start outside the country, measles infection spreads rapidly among unvaccinated people, CDC director Dr. Tom Frieden said during an early afternoon press briefing.

“Measles is still far too common in many parts of the world,” he said. “Globally, an estimated 20 million people get measles and 122,000 die from the disease each year.”

The report was published in the April 25 issue of the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Dr. Anne Schuchat, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, who also spoke at the news conference, said, “Measles has gotten off to an early and active start this year.”

Why Are Measles Outbreaks Getting Worse? was originally published on elev8.com

CDC , measles , measles outbreak 2014

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mike WiLL Made-It
Mike WiLL Continues to “Kill ‘Em With Success”…
 22 hours ago
02.12.19
Jessica Rothe Wants To Live In The Da…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
21 Savage Released On Bond Pending ICE Deportation…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
Glacial Guwop: 10 Times Gucci Mane’s Dancing Diamonds…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
Drug Lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman Found Guilty…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
Lion King Actress Syndee Winter Says Nala Been…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Tarana Burke Assists Jessie Woo With…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Cyn Santana Ruins Juju’s Girls Trip…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Cardi B Deactivates Her Instagram After Grammy Win…
 2 days ago
02.11.19
J. Cole, Mac Miller & Yelawolf Visit fuse Studio
J. Cole Talks Grammys, Winners and What the…
 2 days ago
02.11.19
Dame Dash Apologizes To Jay-Z: “I Wasn’t Myself…
 2 days ago
02.11.19
Rappers Who Won Their First Grammys In 2019
 2 days ago
02.11.19
Cardi B Makes History With Her Best Rap…
 3 days ago
02.10.19
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Kandi Makes A Surprising Gesture Toward…
 3 days ago
02.10.19
2019 Grammy Awards Winners List
 3 days ago
02.10.19
Travis Scott Performs “Stop Trying To Be God”…
 3 days ago
02.10.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close