Kandi Burruss Sets Wedding Date For April But Is Mama Joyce Happy About It?

Can Kandi Burruss live…PLEASE?! We were happy to hear that Kandi and Todd have set a date for their big ceremony but that quickly fell to frustration when it was also reported by Radar Online that Kandi’s mother Mama Joyce is still not really publicly supporting her daughter’s new marriage.

Burruss and the man she adores Todd Tucker are planning to have their special day on April 4, 2014 and Bravo cameras will of course be in attendance. But when asked about her daughter’s day Mama Joyce allegedly said,

“I am not excited but I am going,”

Mama Joyce reportedly added,

“It’s not my wedding. If she is happy then I am happy for her. If that’s who she wants to marry then I’m happy. As long as she is happy I am happy. Kandi says she is happy so I just have to go by what she says. I’m not going to stand up when they ask if anyone has any objections. I don’t have anything to say. Everyone knows how I feel. I hope that I can say ‘I’m glad Kandi didn’t listen to me and this is the man she has been waiting for all her life.”

Mama Joyce also discussed how she would feel were Kandi and Todd to have a child together saying,

“Their father doesn’t make no difference to me. If she adopted, had another child with Todd, I will love it.”

She also gave her word that there will be no punches and or shoes thrown at the event. Said Mama Joyce,

“I am not fighting nobody.”

We sure hope she keeps her word because we can not stand to see one more tear from Kandi that is not induced from happiness!

