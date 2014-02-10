CLOSE
Samuel L. Jackson Tells Reporter “I’m Not Laurence Fishburne!”

You’d think an entertainment reporter in Los Angeles would have researched enough information before an interview with one of the biggest and most recognizable names in Hollywood right? Not this one!

Samuel L. Jackson was being interviewed by a reporter live on a Los Angeles television station about his role in the new “Robocop” film. The interviewer decided he’d work his way up to that discussion by asking Sam a warm-up question about his experience in a Super Bowl commercial. The problem is, it wasn’t Samuel that was in the commercial he was speaking of…it was Laurence Fishburne. That was enough for Sammy to go in on the reporter, letting him have it for much of the remaining interview!

The reporter eventually gets the focus back on the new movie, but when he finally did, a huge chunk of his backside had already been chewed out! Check out the uncomfortable exchange below:

