KimYe Take Their Love On The Road In ‘Bound 2′ Video

Superstar rapper Kanye West wants everybody to know that Kim Kardashian is his woman and they are in love. In the video for Kanye’s latest single “Bound 2,” KimYe take their love on tour through the southwest.

 

In the Nick Knight directed clip, Kanye West rides a motorcycle in front of a green screen that continuously shows images and scenery of the Grand Canyon and its neighboring areas. A topless Kim Kardashian spends the video straddling Kanye on the motorcycle while kissing and caressing him. At one point, it looks as though the bike the couple is shaking like they are trying to conceive baby North West’s younger sibling already.

West premiered the video when he appeared on “Ellen” and on her the show’s website. That’s very different considering everyone now premieres their videos on Vevo or YouTube, but you know Kanye West has to be different or there is no point in doing anything.

Check the clip out below and let us know what you think.

