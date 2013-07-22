CLOSE
The Trip Continues Another Week! [ FREQUENCY NEWS MUSIC CHARTS DECODED]

THE MUSIC CHARTS DECODED

Frequency News will take a close look at what is going on with the Urban Mainstream, and Urban Adult radio airplay charts AND the album sales charts from the previous week. We will keep track of what is happening with your favorite music so that you don’t have to!

____________________________________________________________________________

RADIO ONE AIRPLAY CHARTS

Week of  July 14 –  July 20, 2013

Check out whats playing this week on the Radio One radio stations across the country.

Radio One, Inc. is the largest African American media company in the U.S. Owning and operating 53 stations in 16 urban markets in the United States!

Here is the TOP 10 Songs being played on Radio One stations right now!

Rank Artist Title

1

 COLE, J. Power Trip f/Miguel

2

 LIL WAYNE Rich As F**k f/2 Chainz

3

 CIARA Body Party

*4

 RICH GANG Tapout f/Birdman, Lil Wayne

*5

 DJ KHALED F/DRAKE/ROSS/WAYNE No New Friends

*6

 ROBIN THICKE Blurred Lines f/Pharrell & T.I

7

 WALE Bad f/Tiara Thomas

8

 KENDRICK LAMAR B**ch, Don’t Kill My Vibe

*9

 MIGUEL How Many Drinks? f/K. Lamar

10

 ROCKO U.O.E.N.O

———————————————————————————————————-

