The Trip Continues Another Week! [ FREQUENCY NEWS MUSIC CHARTS DECODED]

RADIO ONE AIRPLAY CHARTS
Week of July 14 – July 20, 2013
Check out whats playing this week on the Radio One radio stations across the country.
Radio One, Inc. is the largest African American media company in the U.S. Owning and operating 53 stations in 16 urban markets in the United States!
Here is the TOP 10 Songs being played on Radio One stations right now!
|Rank
|Artist
|Title
|
1
|COLE, J.
|Power Trip f/Miguel
|
2
|LIL WAYNE
|Rich As F**k f/2 Chainz
|
3
|CIARA
|Body Party
|
*4
|RICH GANG
|Tapout f/Birdman, Lil Wayne
|
*5
|DJ KHALED F/DRAKE/ROSS/WAYNE
|No New Friends
|
*6
|ROBIN THICKE
|Blurred Lines f/Pharrell & T.I
|
7
|WALE
|Bad f/Tiara Thomas
|
8
|KENDRICK LAMAR
|B**ch, Don’t Kill My Vibe
|
*9
|MIGUEL
|How Many Drinks? f/K. Lamar
|
10
|ROCKO
|U.O.E.N.O
———————————————————————————————————-
