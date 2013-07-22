The Trip Continues Another Week! [ FREQUENCY NEWS MUSIC CHARTS DECODED]

THE MUSIC CHARTS DECODED

RADIO ONE AIRPLAY CHARTS

Week of July 14 – July 20, 2013 Check out whats playing this week on the Radio One radio stations across the country. Radio One, Inc. is the largest African American media company in the U.S. Owning and operating 53 stations in 16 urban markets in the United States!

Here is the TOP 10 Songs being played on Radio One stations right now! Rank Artist Title 1 COLE, J. Power Trip f/Miguel 2 LIL WAYNE Rich As F**k f/2 Chainz 3 CIARA Body Party *4 RICH GANG Tapout f/Birdman, Lil Wayne *5 DJ KHALED F/DRAKE/ROSS/WAYNE No New Friends *6 ROBIN THICKE Blurred Lines f/Pharrell & T.I 7 WALE Bad f/Tiara Thomas 8 KENDRICK LAMAR B**ch, Don't Kill My Vibe *9 MIGUEL How Many Drinks? f/K. Lamar 10 ROCKO U.O.E.N.O

