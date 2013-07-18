CLOSE
Timbaland And Keri Hilson Team Up To Apologize to Jay-Z And Beyonce

Timbaland and songwriter Keri Hilson team up to pen apology song for Jay-Z and Beyonce for Timbaland’s “Shock Value 3.” What could the two artists have done to get on the royal couple’s bad side?

Keri Hilson will be pleading her case to Queen Bey for her lyrics in her 2008, “Turnin’ Me On.” Hilson denies that they were subliminal lyrics about Beyonce but who are we to judge her trying to clear her guilty conscience.

“She can sing, but need to move it ‘to the (left)’ / She need to go have some babies / She needs to sit down, she fadin’… / Go ‘head and tell them folks how long I been writing your songs / I been puttin you on, just check the credits.” -Keri Hilson

Timbaland however is taking full accountability of his actions. The legendary producer explains the fallout that happened between Jay-Z and him and how it was ‘personal.’ Check out the video below to see Timbaland explain the fallout.

What do you think of the song? Would you apologize for rumors and parties or keep it moving? Let us know what you think.

