Even mega rich rap superstars have problems, and illustrator Ali Graham shows us what problems Jayz may come across everyday. Ali Graham created some funny sketches to show us the problems he has, all inspired from Jay-Z’s songs, song titles and everyday missteps all while incorporating all his famous friends

Ali details a new problem everyday and calling the Tumblr page 99 problems. Lets take a look at what problems Ali has thrown Jay-z in.

Jay-Z’s “99 Problems” Illustrated By Ali Graham was originally published on giantlife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: