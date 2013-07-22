Who can even keep up with these two anymore…Selena Gomez recently said that she used a voicemail from Justin Bieber in her new song!

According to DListed, Selena Gomez’s new break-up song “Love Will Remember” mysteriously leaked online last night and some say that the voicemail at the beginning is from her on-and-off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber. Gossip Cop, however, says that the voicemail didn’t come from Bieber.

Keep Up With Zona De Sabor On Facebook

What do you think? Tell us at @ZonaDeSabor!

MUST READ: In “If These Two Don’t Stop” News: Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Are Together Again!

MUST READ: Selena Gomez Has A Wardrobe Malfunction! [PHOTO]

Selena Gomez Sampled A Voicemail From Justin Bieber In Her New Song was originally published on ZonaDeSabor.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: