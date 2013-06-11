CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Prodigy & Alchemist Release The Tracklist For New Album

0 reads
Leave a comment

As many of you already know, Mobb Deep was going through a rough patch earlier last year. While Prodigy and Havoc worked out their personal issues, Prodigy got in the studio with frequent collaborator Alchemist. Together, they created the “Albert Einstein” album. This is the second album from the pair. they previously worked on the 2007 release “Return of the Mac.” Since today (June 11) is the date of release for “Albert Einstein,” Prodigy has released the full tracklist for the album. Check it out below.

1. Intro

2. LMDKV

3. Give Em Hell

4. Stay Dope

5. Curb Ya Dog

6. Death Sentence   (feat. Roc Marciano)

7. Bear Meat

8. Y.N.T. (feat Domo Genesis)

9. R.I.P. (feat Havoc & Raekwon)

10. Dough Pildin

11. Confessions

12. Bible Paper (feat Alchemist)

13. The One (feat Action Bronson)

14. Breeze

15. Raw Forever

16. Say My Name

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

SHADES OF BLACK: Aaradhna Brings R&B/Soul Across The Pond To New Zealand [VIDEO]

Big Daddy Kane “Warms It Up” In Houston At Hip-Hop 4 Health [VIDEO]

Marlon Wayans Remembers Tupac On “Above The Rim” Set [FOTD]

Prodigy & Alchemist Release The Tracklist For New Album was originally published on theurbandaily.com

album , Alchemist , Mobb Deep , music , Prodigy

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Kandi Burruss Responds To Phaedra Parks Saying It’s…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Che Mack Talks Life Outside Of Love And…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Idris Elba Says Lashana Lynch As 007 Is…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
New Show Alert! Keyshia Cole Headed Back To…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
24-Year-Old YouTuber Weds 61-Year-Old Girlfriend She Met On…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Young Dro Arrested For “Weaponizing Banana Pudding”
 3 days ago
07.23.19
24 Year Old Pregnant Woman Shot And Killed…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Part 1: Karlie Redd Gets A…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Press Play: ‘Westworld’ Returns With Season 3 Trailer…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close