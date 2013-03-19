Woman Ordered to Pay $222,000 For Downloading Illegal MP3’s!

Be careful downloading your favorite new songs on the internet without paying!

The supreme court has ruled that Jammie Thomas-Rasset of Brainerd of Minnesota pay record companies a total of $222,000 for downloading MP3 files.

This isn’t the first time ordinary people have been cracked down hard on either. Another case a few years ago involved former Boston University student Joel Tenenbaum, who was forced to pay $675,000!

So just to be safe.. watch what you download out there. Will not paying for a $10 CD be worth paying off thousands of dollars?!

