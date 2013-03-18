Another War Of Words! Hip Hop Producers Debate Zulu Nation On Twitter!

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Thanks to AllHipHop.com our attention was drawn to a new situation! Once again, Twitter comments have been a catalyst for some interesting exchanges within the last 24 hours! Seems like maybe tensions are running high because the air is so full of uncertainty, but still!

This time it was producers taking to the 140 character medium to express their displeasure. Detroit’s “Hip-Hop Ambassador to the World”, HouseShoes, expressed a lot of displeasure with the Hip Hop world last night on his Twitter time line and fellow producer 9th Wonder apparently didn’t take too kindly to the sentiments.

The Universal Zulu Nation is an international hip hop group of artists that strive toward positive living that was created by hip hop legend Afrika Bambaataa. They are also affiliated with legendary members of the Hip Hop community such as KRS-1 and Q-Tip.

When HouseShoes spoke about the Zulu Nation in a less than flattering manner, 9th quickly responded to the tweets, seemingly feeling they were out of order. However, Houseshoes was having none of it and he held to his original comments without ever backing down.

Check out the Tweets from HouseShoes that sparked it off on Twitter! (Editor’s Note: The exchange is long and explicit!)

Now, the average reader of those exchanges would probably go to a lot of trouble to interpret them to be a lot more than they are. However, the next tweet that HouseShoes tweeted was the one that made us think, it was just the sentiment of the day and not any ill will toward 9th Wonder that fueled that rant.

A lot of people in the community are feeling sort of shook by this entire situation. It’s human. HouseShoes is no different than the rest.

