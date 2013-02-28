Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Picking the Top 10 Rihanna songs is hard. Since her debut in 2005 with the album “Music Of The Sun” Bajan superstar Rihanna has earned many accolades including seven Grammy Awards, five American Music Awards and eighteen Billboard Music Awards on the way to selling over 25 Million albums worldwide.

With seven albums in almost as many years she has built up an impressive catalogue, but we have our favorites. Here are the Top 10 Rihanna songs.

10) S.O.S.

S.O.S. was an somewhat early release in Rihanna’s discography. This song was the lead single to her second studio album, “A Girl Like Me.” It was a somewhat different sound than what we had heard from her debut album. This track showed that Rihanna had broken past the sophomore curse and was in it for the long haul.

[youtube http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IXmF4GbA86E%5D

9) Rude Boy

Rihanna took us to the islands with Sean Paul in her “Rude Boy” single. The upbeat, tropical tone of the song had everyone in the club moving their hips to the ragamuffin pop style.

[youtube http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e82VE8UtW8A%5D

