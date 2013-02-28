CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Lil Wayne & Pitbull Hash Out Beef On Twitter

0 reads
Leave a comment

Young Money general Lil Wayne has started reassessing the people he thinks are his friends. Miami rapper Pitbull recently dissed Weezy for making disrespectful remarks about the city of Miami. Once Wayne was made aware of the diss, he initiated a conversation on Twitter with Pitbull to try to solve whatever problem they have.

Pitbull recorded a diss record called “Welcome To Dade County” over the Bauuer track “Harlem Shake.” In the song Weezy gets roasted by the Cuban rhymer for making disparaging remarks about the Miami Heat. In the song Mr. 305 growled, “Don’t sh*t where you eat. When we show love to those that get their city destroyed by a hurricane and then they come down here…”

Once Weezy heard the diss track he posted, “Dam pit bull bro I thought u was kool.” Never one to hide his feelings, Pitbull responded to Weezy with, “@LilTunechi I am cool papo but imagine me sh*tting on anything new orleans which I was just there for super bowl the big easy I loved it.” Pit followed that up with, “@LilTunechi the world shows me love and vice versa but miami is all I got no disrespect just the truth.”

The New Orleans native Lil Wayne and Pitbull became friends when they first worked together on Pitbull’s 2005 remix to his single “Dammit Man.” Since then, they both appeared on one of DJ Khaled’s first singles “Holla At Me Baby.”

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

J. Cole Speaks To Harvard Students About Hip-Hop [VIDEO]

Jet Mag Editor Throws Shade To Fantasia, ApologizesAlicia Keys Gushes About Relationship With Swizz Beatz On ‘Master Class’ [VIDEO]

Lil Wayne & Pitbull Hash Out Beef On Twitter was originally published on theurbandaily.com

beef , lil wayne , Pitbull , Twitter

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series Canceled…
 15 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
Funnest Reactions To Remy Ma’s “Old Town Road”…
 19 hours ago
07.19.19
I Was Riding Around And Giving Back With…
 23 hours ago
07.18.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Iowa Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
12 items
AARPetty: The Most Hilarious, Outrageous And Disrespectful #FaceApp…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
H-Town Hottie: All The Times Beyoncès Accent Was…
 3 days ago
07.17.19
‘When They See Us,’ ‘Pose’ Among 2019 Emmy…
 3 days ago
07.17.19
Geto Boys’ Willie D Reveals Reason He Skipped…
 3 days ago
07.17.19
Writer Sues Karen Civil For Firing Her Over…
 3 days ago
07.17.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close