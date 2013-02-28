Lil Wayne & Pitbull Hash Out Beef On Twitter

Young Money general Lil Wayne has started reassessing the people he thinks are his friends. Miami rapper Pitbull recently dissed Weezy for making disrespectful remarks about the city of Miami. Once Wayne was made aware of the diss, he initiated a conversation on Twitter with Pitbull to try to solve whatever problem they have.

Pitbull recorded a diss record called “Welcome To Dade County” over the Bauuer track “Harlem Shake.” In the song Weezy gets roasted by the Cuban rhymer for making disparaging remarks about the Miami Heat. In the song Mr. 305 growled, “Don’t sh*t where you eat. When we show love to those that get their city destroyed by a hurricane and then they come down here…”

Once Weezy heard the diss track he posted, “Dam pit bull bro I thought u was kool.” Never one to hide his feelings, Pitbull responded to Weezy with, “@LilTunechi I am cool papo but imagine me sh*tting on anything new orleans which I was just there for super bowl the big easy I loved it.” Pit followed that up with, “@LilTunechi the world shows me love and vice versa but miami is all I got no disrespect just the truth.”

The New Orleans native Lil Wayne and Pitbull became friends when they first worked together on Pitbull’s 2005 remix to his single “Dammit Man.” Since then, they both appeared on one of DJ Khaled’s first singles “Holla At Me Baby.”

