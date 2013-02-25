CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

A Music Icon Just Got Secretly Married… Find Out Who It Is!

0 reads
Leave a comment

According to tmz.com:

Janet Jackson is putting those pesky engagement rumors to bed  … by announcing she secretly got married to her mega-millionaire boyfriend  LAST YEAR.

Janet and new hubby Wissam Al Mana — a  Qatari businessman — released a joint statement today, claiming, “The rumours  regarding an extravagant wedding are simply not true. Last year we were married  in a quiet, private, and beautiful ceremony.”

As for wedding gifts, the  two decided NOT to lavish each other with expensive presents … “Our wedding  gifts to one another were contributions to our respective favourite children’s  charities.”

Read more: http://www.tmz.com/2013/02/25/janet-jackson-wissam-al-mana-married/#ixzz2LwxGTMO0
Visit the TMZ Store:  http://tmzstore.com

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Twitter: twitter.com/jazzeradiochica

icon , janet jackson , married , music , Wissam Al Mana

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series Canceled…
 15 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
Funnest Reactions To Remy Ma’s “Old Town Road”…
 19 hours ago
07.19.19
I Was Riding Around And Giving Back With…
 24 hours ago
07.18.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Iowa Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
12 items
AARPetty: The Most Hilarious, Outrageous And Disrespectful #FaceApp…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
H-Town Hottie: All The Times Beyoncès Accent Was…
 3 days ago
07.17.19
‘When They See Us,’ ‘Pose’ Among 2019 Emmy…
 3 days ago
07.17.19
Geto Boys’ Willie D Reveals Reason He Skipped…
 3 days ago
07.17.19
Writer Sues Karen Civil For Firing Her Over…
 3 days ago
07.17.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close