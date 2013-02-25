A Music Icon Just Got Secretly Married… Find Out Who It Is!

According to tmz.com:

Janet Jackson is putting those pesky engagement rumors to bed … by announcing she secretly got married to her mega-millionaire boyfriend LAST YEAR.

Janet and new hubby Wissam Al Mana — a Qatari businessman — released a joint statement today, claiming, “The rumours regarding an extravagant wedding are simply not true. Last year we were married in a quiet, private, and beautiful ceremony.”

As for wedding gifts, the two decided NOT to lavish each other with expensive presents … “Our wedding gifts to one another were contributions to our respective favourite children’s charities.”

