CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Jay-Z, Mariah Carey And More Celebrate So-So Def’s 20th Anniversary [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Hip-hop and R&B’s hottest stars converged in Atlanta to help Jermaine Dupri celebrate So-So Def’s 20th anniversary.  The historic event took place in Atlanta’s Fox Theater with performances by Jay-Z, Mariah Carey, Usher and Ludacris. 

The event jumped off with a performance of “Jump” by Kriss Kross and X-Scape members LaTocha and Tamika Scott treated  fans to medley of 90′s hits.  Usher  wowed the crowd with some of his earlier hits, crediting Dupri with giving him most of his #1 records.

The highlight of the evening was Jay-z performing “Money Ain’t A Thing” with Dupri, as well as “Ni**gas in Paris” and “Jigga What, Jigga Who.”

The concert wrapped up with Mariah Carey wheeling out a cake for Dupri.  “Happy anniversary to my friend J.D. aka Jermash,”  Mimi wished to her one time producer.

Watch Jay-Z and Jermaine Dupri perform “Money Ain’t A Thing”

Get more photos and video from the event at HOTSPOTATL.COM

SOURCE

GET THE LATEST IN NEWS AND GOSSIP ON THE URBAN DAILY!

“Law & Order: SVU” Episode Will Be Based On Chris Brown And Rihanna

MC Hammer Tweets About His Arrest In East Bay Area

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Jay-Z, Mariah Carey And More Celebrate So-So Def’s 20th Anniversary [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

anniversary , jay-z , Jermaine Dupri , so so def

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series Canceled…
 15 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
Funnest Reactions To Remy Ma’s “Old Town Road”…
 19 hours ago
07.19.19
I Was Riding Around And Giving Back With…
 24 hours ago
07.18.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Iowa Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
12 items
AARPetty: The Most Hilarious, Outrageous And Disrespectful #FaceApp…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
H-Town Hottie: All The Times Beyoncès Accent Was…
 3 days ago
07.17.19
‘When They See Us,’ ‘Pose’ Among 2019 Emmy…
 3 days ago
07.17.19
Geto Boys’ Willie D Reveals Reason He Skipped…
 3 days ago
07.17.19
Writer Sues Karen Civil For Firing Her Over…
 3 days ago
07.17.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close