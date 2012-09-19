CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Cruel Summer- Track 1- To The World- Review- Hot or Not [VOTE]

0 reads
Leave a comment

We’re doing a track-by-track review of one of the most anticipated albums of the year- G.O.O.D. Music’s Cruel Summer.  Tell us what you think- is this track Hot or Not?  Don’t forget to share your comments too!!

*WARNING*- Track Samples include explicit language -*WARNING*

01 – “To The World” – Kanye West feat. R. Kelly & Teyana Taylor [Prod. by Pop & Oak. Co: Hudson Mohawke, Million $ Mano, Ken Lewis, Travi$ Scott & Anthony Kilhoffer]

Kanye West To Spend $1Million On Kim Kardashian’s Birthday Present

New Music: Fat Joe Ft. Trey Songz, Pusha T, Ashanti & Miguel “Pride N Joy (Remix)”

5 Kanye West Nominations That BET Missed

01 – “To The World” – Kanye West feat. R. Kelly & Teyana Taylor [Prod. by Pop & Oak. Co: Hudson Mohawke , Chicago , g.o.o.d. music , good , Hip Hop , Kanye West , Ken Lewis , Million $ Mano , Travi$ Scott & Anthony Kilhoffer]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black-Owned Biscuit Brand Lands Distribution Deals With Walmart,…
 13 hours ago
02.17.19
New Voices Fund Teams Up With MVMT50 To…
 19 hours ago
02.17.19
Granddaughter Of Black Entrepreneur Henry G. Parks Jr.…
 20 hours ago
02.17.19
Kehlani
Kehlani’s Daughter Cameos Music Video
 22 hours ago
02.17.19
Trending BlocBoy JB LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)
Trending
BlocBoy JB Wanted
 1 day ago
02.16.19
Travis Scott After Party
Quavo ASW Celeb Game
 2 days ago
02.16.19
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B and Blue Face: Thotiana Remix
 2 days ago
02.16.19
Supporters of the 'Jena 6' congregate around Jena High Schoo
97.9 At Uplift Peak Preparatory’s Pep Rally
 2 days ago
02.16.19
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
The Weeknd Copped Braids
 2 days ago
02.16.19
Lyft Offers Free Rides To Black-Owned Businesses, Cultural…
 2 days ago
02.16.19
O.D. Excellence: These Teachers Have Officially Won Black…
 2 days ago
02.16.19
North Carolina A&T State University Track Star Breaks…
 2 days ago
02.16.19
National Trust For Historic Preservation Launches #TellTheFullHistory Campaign…
 2 days ago
02.16.19
9 photos
9 Interesting Facts We Bet You Didn’t Know…
 3 days ago
02.15.19
Report: Kaepernick, NFL Resolve Collusion Case
 3 days ago
02.15.19
#StyleCrush: Natasha Ndlovu Is The Fashion Muse You…
 3 days ago
02.15.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close