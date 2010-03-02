Sade Lets Her Hair Down For Ebony Magazine

After a 10-year hiatus, Sade is back on the scene and the singer is on the cover of the latest issue of Ebony. The magazine has the scoop on her 10-year hiatus, love life and 13-year-old daughter. According to their promo:

With her highly anticipated album, Soldier of Love, recently topping the charts, Nigerian-born singer Sade, has definitely made the 10-year wait worthwhile. But, what has she been up to during this mysterious hiatus? The notoriously private superstar gave Ebony an exclusive peek into her world outside of the studio. “I’ve had my ups and downs in the years between these albums, said Sade. “That’s partly why I’m able to write songs that people in some way can hear. I express feelings, real feelings.”

The issue is on newsstands Tuesday, March 9, 2010.

