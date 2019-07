Yet another criminal has managed to get himself caught after posting on Facebook.

Convicted robber James Tindell skipped out of Oregon earlier this year to avoid court-ordered drug treatment and other conditions he had accepted so as to avoid prison.

Read More Here: http://mobile.al.com/advmobile/pm_29193/contentdetail.htm?contentguid=soNPQJIg

Also On 97.9 The Beat: