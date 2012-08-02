No B.S, This Bull Was Trying To Get It In!!!

A bull in the mood for love damaged an Arkansas sheriff’s patrol car when it tried to mount a man who was leading the animal across a yard.

Authorities said Wednesday that a Faulkner County sheriff’s deputy was responding to a call about a bull running loose when he saw the man slapping and trying to guide the bull.

Read More: http://m.yahoo.com/w/legobpengine/news/amorous-bull-damages-ark-deputys-patrol-car-224529902.html?.b=odd&.ts=1343921128&.intl=US&.lang=en

Also On 97.9 The Beat: