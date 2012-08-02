CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

No B.S, This Bull Was Trying To Get It In!!!

0 reads
Leave a comment

A bull in the mood for love damaged an Arkansas sheriff’s patrol car when it tried to mount a man who was leading the animal across a yard.

Authorities said Wednesday that a Faulkner County sheriff’s deputy was responding to a call about a bull running loose when he saw the man slapping and trying to guide the bull.

Read More: http://m.yahoo.com/w/legobpengine/news/amorous-bull-damages-ark-deputys-patrol-car-224529902.html?.b=odd&.ts=1343921128&.intl=US&.lang=en

animal love , arkansas , bull , mount , patrol car , sheriff deputy

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Irv Gotti Blames ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Producers For…
 1 day ago
07.20.19
Netflix Reportedly Offering Eddie Murphy $70M For Standup…
 2 days ago
07.19.19
Texas Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty Of Murder, Faces…
 2 days ago
07.19.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 3 days ago
07.20.19
Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series Canceled…
 3 days ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 3 days ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 3 days ago
07.19.19
Funnest Reactions To Remy Ma’s “Old Town Road”…
 3 days ago
07.19.19
I Was Riding Around And Giving Back With…
 3 days ago
07.18.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
Iowa Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
12 items
AARPetty: The Most Hilarious, Outrageous And Disrespectful #FaceApp…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 4 days ago
07.17.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close