Nicki Minaj Attacked By Lady Gaga’s Fans [VIDEO]

Nicki Minaj was verbally abused by Lady Gaga’s stans who spotted her in the airport and demanded she stop copying GaGa’s style.

The incident was captured on camera, and the male fan can be heard clearly ranting at the ‘Pound The Alarm’ superstar, accusing her of ripping off fellow singer Lady Gaga.

Take a look:

Nicki Minaj Attacked By Lady Gaga’s Fans [VIDEO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

