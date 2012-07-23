CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Shoplifter Flees The Scene of The Crime Topless

0 reads
Leave a comment

I wonder if she was not made abreast of the actual charges and decided to take matters in her own hands!!?? Lmao

Officers in Upper Darby, Penn., say Clayton, 26, was caught on surveillance camera stealing a package of Pampers diapers from a Pathmark store, NBCPhiladelphia.com reported.

Security guards managed to capture her and take her to an in-store holding area, but Clayton blew her top — figuratively at that point — by allegedly punching, biting and scratching a 47-year-old female guard.

Read More Here: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2012/07/19/aishana-clayton-topless-escaped-shoplifter_n_1687178.html?utm_hp_ref=dumb-criminals

Breast , Pennsylvania , Security , shoplifter , Topless

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Irv Gotti Blames ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Producers For…
 1 day ago
07.20.19
Netflix Reportedly Offering Eddie Murphy $70M For Standup…
 2 days ago
07.19.19
Texas Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty Of Murder, Faces…
 2 days ago
07.19.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 3 days ago
07.20.19
Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series Canceled…
 3 days ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 3 days ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 3 days ago
07.19.19
Funnest Reactions To Remy Ma’s “Old Town Road”…
 3 days ago
07.19.19
I Was Riding Around And Giving Back With…
 3 days ago
07.18.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
Iowa Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
12 items
AARPetty: The Most Hilarious, Outrageous And Disrespectful #FaceApp…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 4 days ago
07.17.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close