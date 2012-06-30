CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

British Singer Adele Just Announced That She’s….. (Click Inside To Find Out!)

0 reads
Leave a comment

According to bossip.com

Good news for Adele fans! She’ll be changing her tune… from singing about heartbreak to singing about changing diapers. The singer recently announced she’s toting a gut full!

“Im delighted to announce that Simon and I are expecting our first child together,” she said moments ago on her official website. “I wanted you to hear the news direct from me, obviously we’re over the moon and very excited but please respect our privacy at this precious time. Yours always, Adele xx.”

Adele’s baby daddy is 36-year-old boyfriend Simon Konecki, former financier who co-founded U.K. bottled water company Life Water.

The two met last summer. This will be their first child.

The big news has pretty much crashed the server over at Adele’s website. Congrats to the happy couple

Facebook: “Like Me” Jazze Radio-Chica

Twitter: twitter.com/jazzeradiochica

Adele , pregnant

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch Meek Mill, J. Cole And Anthony Hamilton…
 21 hours ago
02.18.19
Black-Owned Biscuit Brand Lands Distribution Deals With Walmart,…
 1 day ago
02.17.19
New Voices Fund Teams Up With MVMT50 To…
 2 days ago
02.17.19
Granddaughter Of Black Entrepreneur Henry G. Parks Jr.…
 2 days ago
02.17.19
Kehlani
Kehlani’s Daughter Cameos Music Video
 2 days ago
02.17.19
Trending BlocBoy JB LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)
Trending
BlocBoy JB Wanted
 2 days ago
02.16.19
Travis Scott After Party
Quavo ASW Celeb Game
 2 days ago
02.16.19
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B and Blue Face: Thotiana Remix
 2 days ago
02.16.19
Supporters of the 'Jena 6' congregate around Jena High Schoo
97.9 At Uplift Peak Preparatory’s Pep Rally
 2 days ago
02.16.19
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
The Weeknd Copped Braids
 2 days ago
02.16.19
Lyft Offers Free Rides To Black-Owned Businesses, Cultural…
 3 days ago
02.16.19
O.D. Excellence: These Teachers Have Officially Won Black…
 3 days ago
02.16.19
North Carolina A&T State University Track Star Breaks…
 3 days ago
02.16.19
National Trust For Historic Preservation Launches #TellTheFullHistory Campaign…
 3 days ago
02.16.19
9 photos
9 Interesting Facts We Bet You Didn’t Know…
 4 days ago
02.15.19
Report: Kaepernick, NFL Resolve Collusion Case
 4 days ago
02.15.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close