British Singer Adele Just Announced That She’s….. (Click Inside To Find Out!)

According to bossip.com

Good news for Adele fans! She’ll be changing her tune… from singing about heartbreak to singing about changing diapers. The singer recently announced she’s toting a gut full!

“Im delighted to announce that Simon and I are expecting our first child together,” she said moments ago on her official website. “I wanted you to hear the news direct from me, obviously we’re over the moon and very excited but please respect our privacy at this precious time. Yours always, Adele xx.”

Adele’s baby daddy is 36-year-old boyfriend Simon Konecki, former financier who co-founded U.K. bottled water company Life Water.

The two met last summer. This will be their first child.