How simple do you have to be and who is this girls mom to let her fall for this!!??

A 24-year-old US woman accused of pretending to  be a teenage boy to seduce and have sex with a 15- year-old girl has been arrested.  Massachussetts woman Carissa Hads allegedly  claimed to be a 17-year-old boy called James Puryear Wilson after meeting the girl online, the  Smoking Gun reports.  Hads allegedly claimed “James” was a youth pastor  and father of twins on the fake MySpace and  Facebook profiles she used to initiate a romance  with the girl.

 

Read More Here:http://news.ninemsn.com.au/world/8482138/us-woman-24-pretended-to-be-boy-to-seduce-teen

 

