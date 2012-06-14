How simple do you have to be and who is this girls mom to let her fall for this!!??

A 24-year-old US woman accused of pretending to be a teenage boy to seduce and have sex with a 15- year-old girl has been arrested. Massachussetts woman Carissa Hads allegedly claimed to be a 17-year-old boy called James Puryear Wilson after meeting the girl online, the Smoking Gun reports. Hads allegedly claimed “James” was a youth pastor and father of twins on the fake MySpace and Facebook profiles she used to initiate a romance with the girl.

Read More Here:http://news.ninemsn.com.au/world/8482138/us-woman-24-pretended-to-be-boy-to-seduce-teen

