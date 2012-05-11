Emeli Sande: The Artist Alicia Keys & Adele Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Emeli Sande is a new name to many in the United States, but she’s a big deal in England, and Alicia Keys and Adele are two artists who are more than feeling her musically. “Next To Me” is the single that’s building a nice buzz for Emeli Sande and helping her to grow her American fan base, and her debut album Our Version Of Events is slated for a June 5th release.

Get familiar with Emeli Sande in the video below, as she discusses what it’s like to have famous fans of her music and much more.

