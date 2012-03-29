CLOSE
"Do We Look Suspicious?" — Students At Howard University Ask [VIDEO]

Howard University students have joined the national outcry for justice for murdered teen Trayvon Martin. Over the past month, public figures like Geraldo Rivera have basically criminalized Trayvon Martin for simply wearing a hoodie when he was murdered by George Zimmerman. Did he take into account that it was reported that it was raining that evening. It sickens me that in 2012, a black man should fear for his life if he wears a hoodie. So basically, he is guilty of “Walking While Black.”

This thought-evoking video brings to light that injustice against Black males is just as much an issue as in the early days of the civil rights movement. Naturally are we guilty by association – associated with being Black? You think about it.

This video is a NEWMecca Movement Production, shot by John “JayDex” Ledbetter. This is a video depicting Howard University men standing against racial profiling and the killing of Trayvon Martin in February 2012. For more information on the efforts of the Howard Community to raise awareness, see here.

