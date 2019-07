Usher will be visiting “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” on Thursday, March 1st, and here’s your chance to ask him whatever you want to know. Text USHER (space) your question to 80185 to ask Usher a question.

Text “Rickey” To 80185 To Join Rickey Smiley’s Mobile Text Club!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” here on Thursday, March 1st from 9 – 10 am to see if he answers your question! And you can watch him live right here!

Video streaming by Ustream