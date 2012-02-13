Too $hort’s “Player’s Guide To Valentine’s Day”

1 reads Leave a comment
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Too $hort has released a “Players Guide to Valentine’s Day” to help all the players-in-training survive the big day. The video offers his tips on how to juggle multiple women on Valentine’s Day.
Too $hort’s new album, No Trespassing, drops Feb. 28 and the album will feature cameos from Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Twista, Rico Tha Kidd and Dom Kennedy.
