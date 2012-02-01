Susan G. Komen Charity Ends Grants With Planned Parenthood

It’s a sad day for poor women in America. The Susan G. Komen for the Cure Foundation, a leading charity for breast cancer, has announced that it is ending its partnership with Planned Parenthood. The change will mean a cutoff of hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants, mainly for breast exams.

The decision sparked an outcry from abortion rights advocates blaming “political pressure” and praise from an anti-abortion group.

The move comes less than a year after Komen hired a new vice president, who has publicly stated her opposition to abortion, a service provided at some Planned Parenthood facilities.

Komen has a long history of providing funding to various Planned Parenthood affiliates for such services as manual breast exams and referrals for mammograms and biopsies to check suspicious lumps for cancer. Although that money is not used for abortions, the Komen Foundation may have yielded to demands from antiabortion groups to sever its ties to Planned Parenthood.

The Komen Foundation argues that their reason for cutting ties with Planned Parenthood is that they do not want to be involved with an organization that is being investigated by the government, after Rep. Cliff Stearns (R-Fl.) launched an inquiry to determine where Planned Parenthood public money goes.

Clearly, no one is considering the health and welfare of less privileged women in this country? This is not about abortion, it’s about catching breast cancer in its early stages and saving women’s lives!

