Here’s the Tattoo artist working on the “DRAKE” tattoo!

Here’s what Drake had to say about seeing the tattoo on the girls forehead! lol

Well.. I guess he wasnt lying because while in California Drake had his bodyguards pay the tattoo artist a visit!!! (According to the tattoo artist twitter page.)

I guess Drake is tired of people callin him sweet and all of the foolishness!!! LOL

Also On 97.9 The Beat: